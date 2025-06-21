Colorado Activists Enable Child Rapist To Avoid ICE Deportation

An illegal alien from El Salvador wanted in Italy for child rape remains on the loose after activists in Denver thwarted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from arresting him, authorities say.

Posting on X, ICE Colorado revealed on Friday that their agents were trying to detain Jose Reyes Leon-Deras, a criminal alien who was convicted of child rape in Italy, when members of a local anti-ICE group alerted him to their presence.

The group, Colorado Rapid Response, posted on social media that ICE was in the area, enabling the convicted rapist to flee.

“During our surveillance of Leon, members of Colorado Rapid Response arrived on scene and alerted him to law enforcement’s presence, which allowed him to escape arrest,” ICE stated. “Groups like this interfere with ICE’s ability to keep communities safe.”

ICE shared a Facebook post from the group, written in English and Spanish, alerting its followers to ICE’s presence in the area and the type of vehicle agents were using.

In their own X post, ICE asked the public to report Leon-Deras to federal authorities if they see him but warned people not to approach him.

In the wake of missed opportunity, Fox News reported:

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston previously vowed to station police officers to block ICE agents from carrying out deportations, and a report showed that the city has spent over $356 million in taxpayer dollars on services for migrants. A 2017 Denver ordinance limits officials from cooperating with ICE.

As Breitbart News has reported, anti-ICE protests and arrest interference have increased since President Donald Trump returned to office and vowed to carry out the largest deportation mission in U.S. history.

In Portland, Oregon, this week anti-ICE activists tried to block the entrance of a deportation facility and then launched fireworks and shined lasers at law enforcement, Homeland Security officials said.

A mob of anti-ICE protesters two weeks ago set fire to cars in Los Angeles, damaged property and threw rocks at law enforcement, prompting Trump to activate the National Guard.

Even Democratic officials have gotten into the act. In recent months, at least five elected officials have been detained or arrested for interfering with ICE arrests or inappropriately protesting or confronting Homeland Security officials.

As Breitbart News noted, a majority of likely 2026 general election voters, including most swing voters, support deporting illegal immigrants from the United States back to their country of origin.

Overall, 63.5 percent support deporting illegals from the country, compared to 30.8 percent who oppose. Another 5.8 percent remain unsure, a recent survey from Cygnal cited by Breitbart revealed.

The margin is even greater when it comes to criminal illegal migrants – up to 80 percent favoring deportation – according to the Pew Research Center.

On Friday, Fox News reported, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that 75% of the illegal aliens arrested under the Trump administration have been charged with or convicted of a crime.

