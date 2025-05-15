A majority of likely 2026 general election voters support deporting illegal immigrants from the United States back to their country of origin, including most swing voters, a recent survey from Cygnal revealed.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you support or oppose deporting those illegally in the United States back to their country of origin?”

Overall, 63.5 percent support deporting illegals from the country, compared to 30.8 percent who oppose. Another 5.8 percent remain unsure.

There is a consensus among Republicans and independents, as a majority in both groups — 90 percent and 61 percent, respectively — support deporting illegal immigrants. Seventy-one percent of Republicans “strongly” support it, as do 32 percent of independents. However, 55 percent of Democrats oppose deporting illegal immigrants, and of those, 25 percent “strongly” oppose. Only 27 percent of Democrats support deporting illegal aliens.

Perhaps most notably, a majority of swing voters — 66 percent — support deporting illegal immigrants from the U.S. to their country of origin, compared to 25 percent who oppose. Among swing voters who support deportations, 30 percent do so strongly.

Further, 50 percent of black voters and 43 percent of Hispanic voters also support deporting illegal immigrants.

The overall survey was taken May 6-8, 2025, among 1,500 likely general election voters. It has a +/- 2.51 percent margin of error.

It comes as the Trump administration finds unique ways to encourage illegal immigrants in the country to self-deport. For example, the Department of Homeland Security recently announced a plan for travel assistance and stipend for illegals who voluntarily leave the country. DHS contends that this is actually more cost-effective for the U.S. taxpayer than traditional deportation methods.

Per the release [emphasis added]:

Self-deportation is a dignified way to leave the U.S. and will allow illegal aliens to avoid being encountered by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Even with the cost of the stipend, it is projected that the use of CBP Home will decrease the costs of a deportation by around 70 percent. Currently the average cost to arrest, detain, and remove an illegal alien is $17,121. The first use of travel assistance has already proven successful. An illegal alien that the Biden Administration allowed into our country recently utilized the program to receive a ticket for a flight from Chicago to Honduras. Additional tickets have already been booked for this week and the following week.

Leaving willingly via the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) home app would result in a normal and safe departure and possibly open the door for the individual to return to the country legally one day as well.

This survey coincides with April polls from CNN and CBS News, both of which found that a majority support deportations.