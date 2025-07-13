Oklahoma Sheriff: Three Illegal Aliens Arrested for Stealing Copper Wires from U.S. Cellular Antenna Site

Three men whom authorities say are illegal aliens were arrested in Purcell, Oklahoma, and charged for cutting apart and stealing copper coaxial lines from a U.S. Cellular antenna site.

The McClain County Sheriff’s Office said the men perpetrated the crime just after midnight on Thursday. Officers were called by a company employee who was investigating antenna signal loss and who reported the theft in progress, KOCO-TV reported.

Sheriff’s deputies along with members of the Purcell Police Department responded to the scene and say they caught the three men in the commission of the crime. They were quickly confronted and taken into custody.

“Approximately 3,600 feet of copper coax lines were cut, the suspects had loaded several hundred feet of the copper coax into a cargo trailer but left a large portion of the copper coax near the tower due to being caught in the act. Climbing gear and cutting tools were located inside the cargo trailer, along with previously cut copper coax cable from another theft,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release posted to Facebook.

The three suspects, Juan Martinez, Jerlis Martinez, and Cristian Orellana, have been hit with felony theft charges and have also earned an ICE detainer.

Police have also said they are investigation the trio in connection with another recent copper theft in the area.

