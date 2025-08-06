DHS: Arsonist Attacked Washington ICE Field Office

An arsonist reportedly targeted a Washington state Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office over the weekend, with photos showing fire damage and shattered glass from objects thrown at the facility.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin revealed the news of the alarming incident to the New York Post, stating that the unidentified suspect first threw a rock through a window of the Yakima building before lighting a blaze in the rear of the property on Saturday.

Photos obtained by journalist Nick Sortor show the burnt back lawn and a shattered window of the ICE field office:

Local CBS affiliate KREM2 recently reported that at least 817 people have been arrested in Washington by ICE in 2025, with a spike of at least 275 people in June.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R) sent a letter to Washington Attorney General Nick Brown (D) in April seeking answers about the state’s sanctuary policies that may have already cost the life of at least one citizen, accusing the state of thwarting federal immigration enforcement.

According to Jordan, Washington’s illegal immigration policies “[target] local law enforcement officials for complying with federal law.”

“As just one example, in a transcribed interview with the Committee last Congress, a former ICE official in Washington state confirmed that at least one murder may have been prevented if local law enforcement had chosen to cooperate with ICE,” he wrote.

No injuries were reported in the Yakima arson attack, and the incident is being investigated by local police, the Post noted.

McLaughlin was not able to confirm if ICE officials were the intended target of the fire, but she stated that the building has clear signage identifying it as a DHS office.

Assaults on ICE personnel have shot up by a staggering 830 percent since the Trump administration began carrying out its massive deportation effort, the assistant secretary added before blasting Democrat leaders of illegal immigration sanctuary jurisdictions.

“Make no mistake, Democrat politicians like [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries, Mayor [Michelle] Wu of Boston, [Minnesota Gov.] Tim Walz, and Mayor [Karen] Bass of Los Angeles are contributing to the surge in assaults of our ICE officers through their repeated vilification and demonization of ICE,” she told the outlet.

“From comparisons to the modern-day Nazi Gestapo to glorifying rioters, the violent rhetoric of these sanctuary politicians is beyond the pale,” McLaughlin continued.

She added: “Secretary [Kristi] Noem has been clear: Anyone who seeks to harm law enforcement officers will be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.