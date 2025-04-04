Jim Jordan Investigating Washington State’s Dangerous Sanctuary Policies

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan is seeking answers about Washington state’s sanctuary policies that may have already cost the life of at least one citizen.

Jordan (R-OH) sent a letter to Washington Attorney General Nick Brown Monday looking for answers on the state’s immigration policies. Jordon and the other Republicans on the committee say the state “actively thwarts federal immigration enforcement” and “targets local law enforcement officials for complying with federal law.”

In an announcement, Jordon added, “Last Congress, a former ICE official in Washington state confirmed that at least one murder may have been prevented if local law enforcement had chosen to cooperate with ICE.”

The letter to Brown states:

Washington’s sanctuary law shields criminal aliens in the United States at the expense of American citizens and legal immigrants. In a 2019 report, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) warned that sanctuary jurisdictions were “[o]ne of the biggest impediments to … public safety efforts.” In fact, sanctuary policies all but guarantee that dangerous criminal aliens can be released back into American communities instead of being arrested by ICE and removed from the country.

Along with Reps. Tom McClintock (R-CA) and Michael Baumgartner (R-WA), Jordan’s letter asks the Washington Attorney General to provide all documents and communications between state officials from 2023 to present, along with any materials pertaining to local law enforcement cooperating with federal immigration officials.

“Given the dangerous nature of sanctuary jurisdictions and their active role in thwarting federal immigration enforcement, the Committee is concerned about Washington’s role in undermining public safety in contravention of federal immigration law,” the letter says.

