Trump Administration Weighing Immigration Ban on Members of Islamic Extremist Groups

Top Trump administration officials are drafting plans to restrict both temporary visits and legal immigration by Muslims affiliated with the revolutionary Muslim Brotherhood and other extremist groups.

“We are taking a new look at sections within the INA [Immigration and Nationality Act] that have never been used before to really get a better sense of who these applicants are, and then we’ll be able to assess” what can be done to exclude militant Muslims, said Joe Edlow, director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency.

“We’ve got to make sure that [would-be immigrants] do not espouse ideology that is incredibly detrimental to the safety and security of this country,” he told Breitbart News on Monday.

Officials are preparing to apply the terrorist label to some Islamic groups linked to the sprawling Muslim Brotherhood movement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told radio host Sid Rosenberg on Tuesday. “All of that is in the works — obviously, there are different branches of the Muslim Brotherhood, so you’d have to designate each one of them.”

The Muslim Brotherhood emerged after the collapse of the Turkish Empire in World War I. Its goal is to ensure that a pious dictator, dubbed the Caliph, enforces totalitarian Islamic law on populations wherever Muslims live.

The group, largely led by Muslim university graduates living in Europe and the United States, is suppressed by nearly all Arab countries.

The Brotherhood has spawned a vast array of related groups for particular purposes, both legal and illegal. These offshoots include terror groups such as Hamas, charities for Muslim causes, advocacy centers such as mosques, as well as fundraising, pro-migration, and political groups.

So far, Western governments have done little to stop Islamic migration or the spread of the Muslim Brotherhood in their countries. In May, Breitbart News reported:

An explosive report from the French government alleges the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood network has embarked upon a decades-long effort to forge a fifth column in France and across Europe through infiltrating government institutions and radicalising Muslim communities, while veiling their true intentions with supposedly noble causes such as fighting “Islamophobia”. Starting in the 1950s with the emerging “religious consciousness” among Islamic immigrant workers, the Muslim Brotherhood has since “designed the matrix of political Islamism adapted to be established in the West,” a report commissioned by the French government has found, according to the national paper of record Le Figaro. Paris intelligence said that after facing pushback in the Islamic world in the middle of the last century, the Egypt-founded Muslim Brotherhood turned its sights on Europe, initially in countries like the UK, Germany, and Switzerland and later spreading to Belgium, Italy, and France in a bid to restart the Islamic “Western conquest strategy.” Muslim Brotherhood founder Hassan al-Banna is cited as having then said: “We will pursue this evil force to its own lands, invade its Western heartland and fight to defeat it until the whole world cries out in the name of the Prophet.” The report found that the Muslim Brotherhood has not only clandestinely taken control of local Islamic institutions, thereby often controlling all aspects of many Muslims’ lives, but it has also actively infiltrated government programmes in France and the European Union, often using hot button issues such as “Islamophobia” — a term coined by the Muslim Brotherhood — to both rally support as well as masking their true efforts of “subversion” of the West under a cloak of legitimacy.

Both Rubio and Edlow warned that officials must protect Americans’ legal rights as they try to constrain the Brotherhood’s revolutionary political movement.

“These things are going to be challenged in court,” Rubio told Rosenberg:

Any group can say, ‘Well, I’m not really a terrorist, that organization is not a terrorist organization… You have to show your work like a math problem when you go before court. All you need is one federal judge — and there are plenty — that are willing to do these nationwide injunctions and basically try to run the country from the bench. So we’ve got to be so careful.

Rubio’s deputies are already facing lawsuits as they try to deny legal entry to migrant visitors who support attacks on Israel.

“‘I’m not going to give you a date,” Edlow told Breitbart News, adding:

It’s going to take some time… You will see the AILA [America Immigration Lawyers Association] crowd getting a little uncomfortable in a couple weeks when it’s not a sure-fire thing that people are going to walk in and walk out with a naturalization approval the same day.

U.S. immigration law includes multiple historical layers of political tests for screening would-be legal migrants, including communists and Nazi guards at concentration camps. “In general, any immigrant who is or has been a member of or affiliated with the Communist or any other totalitarian party (or subdivision or affiliate), domestic or foreign, is inadmissible,” according to the USCIS.

Similarly, the loyalty oath taken by citizen candidates says:

I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen… I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.

Breitbart asked Edlow if the rules should be updated to include new threats, such as militant Islam.

“Communism is a threat, but the number of people that were Nazi prison guards probably has diminished substantially, and will continue to until there are none [alive],” replied Edlow. “Nothing’s off the table.”

“I want to make sure people have good moral character, and ultimately they are going to be really good Americans and people that are going to make this country everything that it should be,” Edlow said.