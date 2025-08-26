Nolte: ‘New Democrats’ on Immigration Are No Different from Old Democrats

The “New Democrat Coalition,” a self-described “center-left” organization that claims to want “to bridge the partisan divide with a solutions-oriented approach to politics,” has released its “New Plan to Secure the Border and Reform the Immigration System.”

Well, there’s nothing “new” about it, nothing pragmatic, and nothing that will bridge the divide between anything other than open border Democrats and a corrupt Chamber of Commerce that embraces cheap and exploited illegal labor like Oprah embraces Burger King.

Their press release states (emphasis original throughout):

The Problem: A single-minded focus on mass deportations is not a sustainable, long-term solution. Those who are convicted of a violent crime must be held accountable. Prioritizing enforcement against those who have followed the rules erodes trust in law enforcement and takes resources away from crime-fighting. It also fails to implement the long-term investments needed to ensure we have the technology, resources and manpower to secure our border both at and between our ports of entry and faithfully enforce our immigration laws.

The truth, of course, is the exact opposite. The law clearly states that if you enter the United States illegally, you are to be deported. The quickest way to “erode trust in law enforcement” and the law is to stop enforcing the law. For the last 60 years, we have ignored the law and now we have tens of millions of illegal aliens in the country.

No sane person wants to go backwards to recreate the exact same conditions that got us into this mess.

Prioritize creating legal pathways for legal residents, spouses of U.S. citizens, and parents of U.S. citizen children if they have resided in the country for over three years … Grant undocumented immigrants who arrived to the United States when they were over age 18 and have been present for five years temporary legal status, only if they pay fine [sic], pass a criminal background check, have not been convicted of a felony offense in the United States or their country of origin, and are enrolled in school or work full time.

So we are right back to incentivizing illegal immigration with an amnesty program that tells the Third World, Come on over. If you go undetected long enough, we will reward you with legal status and eventually citizenship so you can vote for Democrats.

Then we come to this doozy of an idea: These people think the Departments of State, Labor, and Homeland Security should create a nationwide “strategy” that would take individual migrants’ skills into consideration to “match” them with American communities’ specific “labor needs,” and even come up with “an action plan” for them.

How about a national strategy to match AMERICAN individuals with relevant skills to potential employers?

This vile proposal comes down to this…

Not enforcing the deportation laws already on the books so that… The country is flooded with cheap labor that… Undermines the wages and opportunities for American citizens and… This outlaw behavior will be protected by legalization

So we’re right back in the same rotten stew that has undermined the American worker for decades, added to our housing shortage, and allowed Democrats to game the United States Census into counting illegal aliens so they don’t lose electoral votes and congressional seats.

Even if you agree with these New Democrats, who honestly believes Democrats will suddenly come to their senses and crack down on illegal aliens who commit crimes? Their patron saint of The Holy Immigrant is a credibly accused gang banger/wife beater/human trafficker named Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Out of the 1.6 million foreigners who have been deported or self-deported under Trump, this is their guy! This is the martyr Democrats chose.

Democrats have already had an opportunity to deport illegal alien criminals and chose not to. Who in their right mind would give them a second chance? Fool me once…

Our vision: New Democrats agree with the vast majority of Americans that our nation is long overdue in providing certainty, stability and opportunity for Dreamers and T[emporary] P[rotected] S[tatus] holders. Dreamers strengthen America everyday by getting an education, earning a living, and paying taxes. Nationwide, millions of small businesses, schools and doctors’ offices rely on these young people for a qualified, trained and stable workforce. For those here under TPS, ending humanitarian protections means forcing them back to oppression and violence.

No. Everybody has got to go. The so-called Dreamers are here illegally—bye—and what part of temporary is confusing in the term Temporary Protected Status?

These “New Democrats” are proposing nothing new. They want to take us right back to rigging the workforce against American workers, rigging the housing market against American home buyers, schools overrun with kids who can’t speak English and take time away from American kids, and the importing of Democrat voters.

Deport them all. Every single one. That’s the law. You want to change things, win enough elections to change the law. New Democrats are not only proposing going backwards on immigration—they are proposing law-breaking by violating the deportation laws.

