A Chicago alderman is blasting Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson and Democrat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker for refusing to work with the Trump administration to make the city a safer place to live and work.

“We should be working to make sure that we are in coordination with each other,” the 15th Ward alderman exclaimed. “There’s nothing stopping the mayor of the city of Chicago, the governor of the state of Illinois, from picking up the phone and reaching out to the President of the United States and saying, ‘What can we do to be on the same page?'”

Alderman Raymond Lopez appeared on the Daily Caller on Monday and pointed out that even as Johnson and Pritzker are making political hay by opposing Trump, the city continues to spiral into crisis. And he asked just how many dead residents it will take before Johnson and Pritzker take action.

He also slammed Johnson, Pritzker, and their allies for wasting time on “nonsense” social media memes.

“We should all be looking to continuously decrease the number of victims in our city and in our state, and instead we’re getting into this tit-for-tat social media back and forth nonsense, which is only putting the people of Chicago and the people of Illinois in the middle, in the crosshairs of criminals who are going to use this time to exploit and go crazy, as we’re continuing to see this weekend where we’ve had multiple mass shootings,” Lopez added.

“I hear the governor talking about an ‘invasion,’ an ‘insurrection.’ I hear the mayor writing useless orders against the federal government,” he said.

“But what no one is talking about is, if our crime stats are decreasing, why can’t we push with Donald Trump’s help and decrease them even more? How many victims are we comfortable with? Because that’s ultimately the subtext of what the mayor and the governor are saying is that we are comfortable with the amount of victims we have right now. We don’t need to improve on our numbers any further than that,” he concluded.

Lopez appeared on Newsmax as well, and blasted Johnson and Pritzker. In that interview, he said he and many others in Chicago really do want the president to roll in with the National Guard to help make the city safer.

“It’s very easy for Brandon Johnson to put together these orders that are meaningless. But we need the help. We need the National Guard to help take off the pressure from the Chicago Police Department, which is guarding some of the city’s assets. And we could better use their personnel, their intel, and their training in the neighborhoods,” Lopez said.

He also praised Trump for taking a bigger bite out of crime in Washington, DC.

“It’s interesting that the mayor and the governor have this threshold where they say, we’ve decreased crime just enough,” Lopez said. “We don’t need to go any further. Well, we all say, let’s keep going. Look what happened in D.C., where the crime went down 84 percent. Let’s go twelve days without a murder in the city of Chicago. Those are noble aspirations that we can work together with, if we choose to engage President Donald Trump.”

WATCH — Chicago Alderman: “We Need the National Guard” to Help Free up Cops, I Want Results Like D.C.’s:

Video Source: Newsmax

As Johnson and Pritzker posture for political gain, on the same day that middle-class Chicagoans were holding their Labor Day marches against the president in the safe part of Chicago, the violence continued unabated and at least 53 were shot and five murdered in the more dangerous parts of the city.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston