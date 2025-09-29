Video: Massachusetts Anti-ICE Protester’s Car Rolls into Lake After Shrieking at Agents

A small mistake turned into a terrible day for a leftist recently who pulled over to scold agents arresting an illegal alien in Upton, Massachusetts.

The incident happened 40 miles outside of Boston, and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) source shared the clip along with an image of what happened with Fox News, the outlet reported Sunday.

The woman had apparently forgotten to put her vehicle in park while she was ranting at the agents taking the individual into custody. Moments later, her car rolled into a nearby body of water and sank.

The woman, wearing a red shirt and blue pants, is seen walking away from her car while a man filmed the incident.

“Well that sucks,” the man behind the camera said. Moments later, a law enforcement officer is seen walking while holding someone by the arm.

“Look at this, Lucy. Her car got lost,” the man recording said:

Social media users were quick to share their thoughts on the video, one person writing, “That would make a great Farmers Insurance commercial.”

The Fox article said there have been anti-ICE protests in the area for several weeks.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) carried out a sting operation across the sanctuary state of Massachusetts targeting illegal gang members and other violent offenders as President Donald Trump cracks down on illegal alien crime, Breitbart News reported in May.

“Among those arrested in the operation, Breitbart News has learned, is MS-13 gang member Irwin Alexander Martinez, who is an illegal alien from El Salvador. ICE agents arrested Martinez near Chelsea, Massachusetts,” the article read.

“ICE agents also arrested suspected MS-13 gang member Noe Pena Garcia, a 24-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador who was previously arrested in Boston, Massachusetts for carrying a dangerous weapon, possessing brass knuckles, and having a stun gun,” the outlet said.

A few weeks ago, ICE launched an operation in Massachusetts to nab criminal illegal aliens, calling it “Operation Patriot 2.0.”