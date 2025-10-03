Woke Suburban Chicago Police Chief Threatens to Demolish Fence Protecting ICE Facility

The police chief of the Chicago suburb of Broadview is threatening to tear down the defensive fencing holding back the unruly protesters outside an ICE facility.

Broadview officials and Police Chief Thomas Mills have gone on the attack against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and claimed it is they, rather than the violent protesters surrounding the ICE facility, who are “endangering nearby village residents.”

On Wednesday, Mayor Katrina Thompson, Chief Mills, and Acting Fire Chief Matt Martin held a press conference to blast legal federal law enforcement actions around the Broadview facility.

“The relentless deployment of tear gas, pepper spray and mace at the ICE facility is endangering nearby village residents, harming police officers, harming firefighters and American citizens exercising their First Amendment rights,” Mayor Thompson claimed.

For his part, Chief Mills complained that ICE agents have been short-tempered with Broadview police officers. He also accused ICE of breaking the law by putting up protective fencing around the federal facility, and even threatened to use “heavy machinery” to tear the fence down.

“We are experiencing an immediate public safety crisis,” the anti-ICE chief said. “The deployment of tear gas, pepper spray, mace, and rubber bullets by ICE near the processing center in the village of Broadview is creating a dangerous situation for the community.”

“This is not Putin’s Russia,” Mayor Thompson added. “This is America.”

The city also claimed they are opening “criminal” investigations into ICE. Instead of criticizing the increasingly violent protesters constantly surrounding the facility, Mills claims that ICE officers shot pepper balls at a news reporter, hit protesters with federal vehicles, and caused “criminal damage” to property, and that they are at fault.

Meanwhile, Illinois radical left-wing Democrat Governor JB Pritzker also encouraged the protesters — who are becoming increasingly violent — to continue engaging in obstruction of federal agents.

Meanwhile, ICE and federal law enforcement officials have announced that they have taken more than 800 dangerous criminals off Chicago’s streets since Operation Midway Blitz was launched.

