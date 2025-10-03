Members of the domestic terrorist group Antifa pushed back on law enforcement outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Broadview, Illinois, on Friday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., the leftist agitators showed up at the facility where state police officers and local law enforcement were trying to control the crowds, Fox 32 reported, noting other law enforcement agencies were already present.

Border Hawk video footage shows officers working to push the crowd back. Many of the protesters were wearing protective equipment and carrying signs. People behind the camera yelled “Fuck you!” at the officers while one person screamed, “Who do you serve?”

Another Border Hawk clip shows officers telling the mob they needed to move back. Moments later, someone is heard yelling, “You Nazis! Fuck you!” at them:

The Fox article said at least a dozen arrests were made and five people were charged, adding, “The protest marks the fifth consecutive Friday of demonstrations at the suburban Chicago processing center.”

“Department of Homeland Security [Secretary] Kristi Noem and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino also made an appearance on the roof of the ICE facility surrounded by armed personnel. An armored truck was also present at the scene,” the outlet stated.

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, according to Breitbart News:

The order comes less than two weeks after the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Authorities reported that ammunition casings recovered from the suspected weapon were inscribed with Antifa-related slogans, including “Hey fascist! Catch!” and the chorus of “Bella Ciao,” an anthem associated with communist partisans in Italy during World War II and later adopted by Antifa groups worldwide. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, confessed to the shooting. Prosecutors have since filed seven charges against Robinson and confirmed they are seeking the death penalty.

A gunman recently opened fire at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas, killing a migrant detainee and injuring two other migrant detainees, per Breitbart News. That came after ICE agents have been repeatedly threatened and confronted while carrying out their duties this year.

The report noted that after the shooting, rioters chanted “Kill ICE!” and “Shoot ICE!” while outside the Broadview facility.

Meanwhile, ICE has arrested over 800 illegal aliens across Illinois as part of the agency’s “Operation Midway Blitz — in honor of 20-year-old Katie Abraham, who was killed with her friend Chloe Polzin in a hit-and-run drunk driving crash caused by an illegal alien in the sanctuary state,” Breitbart News reported on Wednesday.