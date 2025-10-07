A far-left University of Chicago professor has been arrested and charged with violent felonies in relation to riots at an ICE facility, authorities said.

Associate professor Eman Abdelhadi was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a government employee and two counts of resisting/obstruction peace, the New York Post reported. She is set to appear in court again on Tuesday.

Abdelhadi works in the university’s Department of Comparative Human Development and is a “radical sociologist” who once cursed out the university while speaking at a “Socialism 2025” conference, according to the report.

Left-wing rioters have held weeks-long demonstrations outside the ICE facility in Broadview, Illinois. Rioters have blocked vehicles and violently confronted law enforcement, and members of the domestic terrorist group Antifa have been accused of agitating protests.

Abdelhadi allegedly posted pictures from the rally on Friday to her X account.

The post includes a photo of state troopers with the caption: “Here’s a picture of Illinois state tax dollars going to enforcing Trump’s agenda of terrorizing our community with abductions.”

According to the Post, the professor was previously in the news over her expletive-filled speech at a University of Chicago socialist event.

“F–k the University of Chicago, it’s evil, you know it’s a colonial landlord. Like, why would I put any of my political energy into this space? I kind of had a little bit of disdain for people who spent their time doing that,” she said in July.