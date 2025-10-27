Brandon Johnson: If You Call Migrants ‘Illegal Aliens’ Then You Must Call Black People ‘Slaves’

Chicago’s self-professed “progressive” Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson said on Saturday that there are no “illegal aliens” in his city and it is racist to say there are.

He went on to say that if we refer to “undocumented individuals” as “illegal aliens,” then we should also call all black people “slaves.”

“We don’t have illegal aliens,” Johnson offhandedly exclaimed. “I don’t know if that’s from some sort of sci-fi message that you wish you’ve had.”

Johnson’s inflammatory rhetoric kicked off after a reporter asked him why he has yet to supply the federal government with his report on how much his administration has spent on illegal aliens.

He went on to once again conflate racism against blacks with the migrant issue, and added, “Listen, the legal term for my people were slaves. You want me to use that term, too?”

Johnson then climbed on a soap box and scolded the press about its penchant for attacking “human beings.”

“Let’s just get the language right,” the mayor snipped. “We’re talking about undocumented individuals that are human beings. The last thing that I’m going to do is accept that type of racist, nasty language to describe human beings.”

Johnson was so enamored of his moralizing that he posted the clip to his Instagram account with a caption reading, “This isn’t a sci-fi show. These are human beings. We will not abandon our humanity to score cheap political points.”

Johnson has been attacking the Trump administration over its immigration policies since the first Trump term and has puffed himself up as the preeminent Democrat insurrectionist opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities in Chicago.

Last week he claimed that the president has “declared war” on Chicago, despite that Trump is only seeking to repatriate millions of migrants who have entered our country illegally.

Indeed, Johnson is so sold on his support of illegal aliens that he could not bring himself to say if he would support deportation for a violent migrant who raped his wife.

He also recently insisted that ICE officers should be arrested just for daring to do their job. It was an order from which his chief of police immediately demurred.

Johnson constantly shoehorns anti-black racism into the migrant debate as if opposition to illegal aliens taking American jobs, swamping schools and hospitals, engaging in rising crime, and stealing welfare and healthcare funds from citizens is the same thing as hating black people.

Early in October, for instance, when the president insisted that Johnson and Illinois Democrat Gov. JB Pritzker should be in jail for failing to protect their citizens, Johnson replied, “This is not the first time Trump has tried to have a Black man unjustly arrested,” as if the only reason Trump might suggest Johnson’s arrest is because the mayor is black.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston