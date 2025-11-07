VIDEO: Ex-DOJ Employee Found Not Guilty of Assaulting Border Patrol Officer with Sandwich

A jury found the former U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) employee accused of pelting a federal officer with a sandwich not guilty on Thursday.

The man found not guilty of assault was identified as Sean Dunn, NBC News reported Thursday.

He “faced a single misdemeanor count after a federal grand jury rejected more serious charges over the encounter,” the outlet explained.

The initial incident happened in early August in Washington, DC, per Breitbart News. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Dunn was facing a felony assault charge for the attack, then reiterated that such behavior will not be tolerated.

“If you touch any law enforcement officer, we will come after you. I just learned that this defendant worked at the Department of Justice — NO LONGER. Not only is he FIRED, he has been charged with a felony,” Bondi said at the time, adding, “This is an example of the Deep State we have been up against for seven months as we work to refocus DOJ. You will NOT work in this administration while disrespecting our government and law enforcement.”

In video footage taken from across the street, Dunn apparently threw a sandwich at the officer, hitting him with it in the chest. Dunn then turned and ran away as officers chased him:

The official hit with the sandwich was identified as Border Patrol Officer Greg Lairmore, per the NBC report.

More video footage shows Dunn shouting “Shame! Shame!” at the officers before he approached Lairmore and was seen jumping up and down in front of him.

Dunn said he believed that by throwing the sandwich he was protecting the so-called “rights” of immigrants.

Despite the sandwich-throwing incident and the fact that leftists have been targeting federal officers in person and online, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have continued working to arrest the “worst of the worst” illegal aliens across the nation.

“In Virginia, where several dozen sanctuary counties prevent local police from working with ICE, federal immigration agents recently arrested illegal aliens convicted of some of the most heinous crimes, such as child sexual abuse and violent rape,” per a Breitbart News article published Tuesday.

Meanwhile, top ranking members of President Donald Trump’s administration have been countering smears from the liberal media with anti-ICE and anti-Border Patrol headlines and articles, saying they do not tell the whole story behind use-of-force incidents and illegal alien arrests, Breitbart News reported Thursday.