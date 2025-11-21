ICE Operation in Charlotte Exposes Huge Scale of Illegal Migration Across Construction Industry

The construction industry’s use of illegal labor force has been revealed by the Trump administration’s “Operation Charlotte’s Web” in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Construction has reportedly come to a near halt in Charlotte as the Trump administration’s immigration campaign remains in full swing.

Reports of stymied construction projects have flooded social media during the first week of the immigration enforcement operation.

A man who claims to be a subcontractor in the construction industry in Charlotte posted a video blasting ICE for chasing off the workers he usually encounters every day.

In other social media posts, Mexican restaurants are closing up shop since so many illegals are no longer out and about in the town. In one, an ice cream shop owner said he has told his Hispanic employees to stay home.

Another man hyperbolically complained that “no one is safe,” despite that immigration agents are only seeking lawbreaking illegals.

One man working at a Charlotte barber shop told agents he became a naturalized U.S. citizen ten years ago, but can’t say it to the agents in English.

One video offers an inside look at a Non Governmental Organization harboring illegal aliens inside their business to shield them from Customs and Border Patrol agents.

But, not everyone in the Charlotte area is sympathetic with the illegals. One woman said that illegals are taking from Americans and breaking our laws, and the excuse of “trying to do better by my family” does not cover breaking the law.

Finally, a white man in the construction trade says that the loss of so many Hispanics in the construction trades shows just how many illegals are being hired by builders.

“You know what they say: well who’s gonna build your houses, who’s gonna build your gutters, who’s gonna build your roofs, who’s gonna build your siding?” he said, adding, “Who the fuck you think built it before y’all got here?”

