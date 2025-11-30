“ALERT: Anyone who helps ICE identify and ultimately deport an illegal from Idaho gets FREE BEER FOR ONE MONTH at Old State Saloon!” its post read:

When word of the deal spread online, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reacted with a gif of a dinosaur character dropping what appeared to be a beer can while it had a dumbfounded look on its face:

“If you’d like to claim your free beers, send a detailed email with any evidence, photos, videos, summary of events, dates, and times etc to: deportations@oldstatesalooon.com,” the saloon wrote in a reply to its initial post.

The establishment later shared screenshots of what appeared to be messages from people taking up the challenge:

In a subsequent post early Sunday, the saloon, which is owned by Mark Fitzpatrick, announced another beer giveaway.

“For the month of December it’s ‘Merry Snitchmas’ at Old State Saloon: Manly American Mondays — all American Citizen males who support ICE get one free beer! Ladies’ ‘I’m Telling’ Tuesdays — BOGO for American woman willing to tell ICE about any illegals, to get them deported. Wednesday: American heterosexual couples get 10% off their entire bill. Get married and make American babies, if at all possible!” the post read:

In June, Gov. Brad Little (R-ID) announced an agreement with federal authorities to support Trump’s deportation efforts, according to Breitbart News.

“Little is teaming with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to arrest any criminal illegals who have taken up residence in the Gem State. The agreement was created under the 287g authority of the Immigration and Nationality Act,” the article said.

When it came to the beer giveaway, the saloon did not leave out people choosing to self-deport.

“Self Deportation Announcement: Any illegal who’d like to self deport may have one free beer before ICE responds to Old State Saloon to pick you up. Please make a reservation: 208-244-0648,” the establishment announced Sunday:

In October, Breitbart News reported that Trump’s DHS “has deported more than half a million illegal aliens from the United States since the president’s mass deportation program began in late January, agency officials reveal.”