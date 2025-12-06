PHOTOS — ‘Bye-Bye, Abdul’: Illegal Somali Fraudster Posed with Top Minnesota Democrats Before Arrest

The Somalian illegal immigrant and convicted fraudster who was seen in photos getting cozy with leading Minnesota Democrats has been arrested.

The news comes amid President Donald Trump’s efforts to safeguard Americans from illegal immigration and the crime that comes with it.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) nabbed Abdul Dahir Ibrahim and placed him inside the McCook ICE facility in Nebraska, the New York Post reported Friday.

The outlet then detailed his criminal background, including an arrest for providing false information to law enforcement, driving without a valid license in Minnesota, and numerous parking and traffic violations.

Despite his history, the man was able to meet several well-known Democrat politicians in Minnesota, and photos show him with leftist Gov. Tim Walz (D), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D), and former Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh.

In a social media post on Friday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said, “Criminal illegal alien, Abdul Dahir Ibrahim has been linked to Minnesota’s top sanctuary politicians. In these pictures Ibrahim can be seen with @GovTimWalz, @Ilhan, and @OmarFatehMN.”

“Ibrahim was convicted in Canada for Asylum and Welfare Fraud prior to his entry into the United States. On April 3, 2004, an immigration judge ordered Ibrahim removed, citing the significant amount of fraud associated with him. Bye-bye, Abdul,” the agency stated.

The final photograph shows officers preparing to put a handcuffed Ibrahim inside a vehicle:

The news comes as evidence has emerged showing widespread theft, embezzlement, migration fraud, and welfare cheating by many of the Somali migrants in Minnesota, according to Breitbart News.