DHS Rips ‘Sanctuary’ Democrats Who Protected Deadly Migrant Trucker

Homeland Security officials are taking aim at Washington state sanctuary-supporting politicians after an illegal alien truck driver allegedly caused a multi-vehicle accident that killed an American citizen.

In a December 16 press release, DHS blasted Washington state’s Democrat establishment for refusing to hand over Indian national Kamalpreet Singh after he caused a December 11 accident that took the life of American citizen Robert Pearson.

DHS cited local reports that said the incident occurred when Singh, 25, failed to slow down while driving a semi-truck and his vehicle struck the rear of another car, pushing that vehicle into a third car. The vehicle Singh hit burst into flames. The driver, Robert Pearson, died at the scene. The wreckage blocked the highway for about seven hours.

Despite having an immigration detainer on him, officials in Washington State ignored the ICE request and allowed Singh to walk right out of jail and back into the population.

“These demented and dangerous sanctuary policies have deadly consequences,” said DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin in a statement. “Robert Pearson would still be alive today if the Biden administration hadn’t released this illegal alien into our country. How many more Americans have to be killed before Democrat politicians start to put the public’s safety ahead of politics?”

DHS confirmed that Singh entered the U.S. illegally in 2023, but was allowed to go free into the U.S. after being released by the Biden administration.

Singh had received a commercial truck license from the state of California. A federal review has found that California has issued as many as 60,000 CDLs to migrants.

DHS cited a number of other such accidents caused by illegal aliens driving commercial vehicles, including a deadly accident in Deschutes County, Oregon, in November, one in California in October, another in Florida in August, and one in Lacey, Washington, this month. And those are only some of the more recent incidents.

“DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family,” the department’s statement concluded.

