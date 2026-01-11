Reverend Franklin Graham is warning that leftists, many of whom are “paid agitators,” protesting against federal agents enforcing U.S. immigration law want to destroy the nation.

In a social media post, Graham highlighted the dark chants being heard at demonstrations against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Have you seen the reports of protesters—or paid agitators—chanting unbelievable things like, ‘Save a life, kill ICE!’ or ‘Kristi Noem will hang’? The protests we see across the country right now are underpinned by the radical socialist left, whose goal is to make the United States like Venezuela, ultimately destroying the America we know,” he wrote.

“Lying, stealing, cheating—nothing is out of bounds in order to grab power. Unfortunately, many people joining these protests have no clue that they are just being used as pawns,” Graham added:

The reverend’s comments come after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman, identified as Renee Good, who allegedly “weaponized her vehicle” on Wednesday in Minneapolis as the federal officials were carrying out operations in the Democrat-run city, Breitbart News reported.

Indeed, leftist groups wasted no time mobilizing to protest on Wednesday after the shooting, and Brandy Shufutinsky, who is director of the Education and National Security Program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said, “It’s the same network of people that have thousands of Americans blocking the streets, waving communist and terrorist flags and attacking law enforcement and innocents. They are stoking the grievance industry that they built.”

On Thursday, a crowd chanted “Kristi Noem will hang,” during a gathering at Foley Square in New York City, per Breitbart News.

The outlet reported Saturday that “On Friday’s ‘CNN News Central,’ Minneapolis City Council Member Robin Wonsley responded to a question on what should replace ICE if it is abolished as she wants by stating that ‘This was used as a wedge issue to divide Americans, thinking that these immigrant — law enforcement agents are going to go out and get the bad guys off the streets. No, they are the bad guys.'”

Despite her claims, ICE has been arresting the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota.

RELATED: Socialist Party in San Antonio Create Memorial to Renee Good at ICE Protest

In his recent post, Graham urged the nation to look to God for help and guidance in this moment.