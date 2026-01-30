Feds Descend on ‘Little Mogadishu’ Lewiston, Maine to Probe Somali Fraud

Federal investigators have descended on Lewiston, Maine, in pursuit of more cases of Somali financial fraud and even allegations of gun theft charges and illegally hiring illegal migrants.

Some of the locations being probed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) are linked to Gateway Community Services CEO Abdullahi Ali, Democrat State Rep. Deqa Dhalac, and Dem. Rep. Yusuf Yusuf. Another location includes a property owned by Maine Immigrant and Refugee Services (MEIRS) founder Rilwan Osman, according to Maine Wire.

So far, officials have not suggested there is a link between the alleged migrant business fraud and local Democratic Party members.

“HSI is actively conducting audits of businesses in Maine to protect America from fraud & ensure businesses only employ legal workers. Hiring unauthorized workers risks severe penalties & undermines national security,” the HSI New England department reported on X late last month.

In a separate case, Rilwan Osman has also been accused in several cases of gun crimes. He was indicted on two Class B felony charges in December, according to court documents obtained by Maine Wire. The indictment shows that the dates he was allegedly engaged in the gun crimes coincides with the dates that Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline had appointed Osman to the city school board.

Maine Wire has showed how many of these migrants have gone from “refugees” with nothing to multi-millionaires in only a few years.

The site’s Steve Robinson highlighted the case of Paul Munyura who came to the U.S. as a Rwandan refugee in 2019 but by 2024 he was running an autism business that made $17.3 million and he owned three cars — one of which is a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon — and several properties including an $800,000 home.

One of the first times Munyura shows up in the public record, he was being interviewed by WCSH-TV in 2019 when he appeared at Bethel Christian Center in Lewiston.

Munyura told the reporters that he had only just escaped war-torn Congo and was living a “rough life” there. Less than five years later, he was making millions with a U.S. healthcare company.

Maine Wire added that the companies that DHS is investigating in Lewiston are “entirely funded with taxpayer money,” both federal funds and MaineCare dollars.

The site added, “Gateway Community Services, founded by Somali refugee Abdullahi Ali, received approximately $28.8 million in MaineCare payments between 2019 and 2024, including: $4,380,787.27 in 2019, $5,343,145.12 in 2020, $5,536,030.98 in 2021, $4,878,840.07 in 2022, $4,485,309.85 in 2023, and $4,145,080.51 in 2024.”

Federal officials have been looking into MaineCare funding abuse at least since December when the feds cancelled MainCare payments to Gateway Community Services.

The company has been under investigation before. Gateway, which is run by Somali migrants, reportedly overbilled for more than $600,000 between 2015 and 2018 and is still under a cloud of suspicion for other violations found during a third state audit completed in 2024.

