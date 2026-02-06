The Department of Homeland Security has announced the arrests of several dangerous criminals in various localities across the country, including multiple murders, violent assailants, and drug traffickers.

Migrants convicted of murder have been grabbed up by ICE in Texas, California, and New York, and violent assailants and drug dealers have been picked up in Missouri and New York, DHS reported on Friday.

“While sanctuary politicians play Russian roulette with American lives by releasing criminals from their jails, without notifying ICE, back into our communities, our law enforcement officers are risking their lives to arrest these public safety threats,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Just yesterday, DHS arrested multiple murderers, violent assailants, and drug traffickers. We will not let anything slow us down from getting criminals out of American neighborhoods.”

The latest batch of dangers criminals taken into custody by ICE include

Osvaldo Rivero-Ledesma, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for murder in Rusk County, Texas.

Pablo Caballero, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for murder in Mineola, New York.

Luis Enrique Barrios-Ixcolin, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for involuntary manslaughter and carrying a loaded firearm in San Francisco, California.

Andres Linares-Cardenas, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for assault in New York, New York.

Carlos Quintero-Palafox, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for possession with intent to distribute crystal meth in Kansas City, Missouri.

Thursday’s arrests have been added to Wednesday’s haul which included:

Yukai Yang, a criminal illegal alien from China convicted of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangering in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Pedro Zayas-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba convicted for dangerous drug possession, robbery with intent to kill/maim/wound, and assault on a peace officer across five counties and two states.

Miguel Angel Velazquez-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and driving under the influence in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Diego Carranza-Analco, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of money laundering in Nacogdoches County, Texas.William Barragan, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador convicted of criminal sexual act in Bronx, New York.

The growing number of highly dangerous criminals taken off the streets by DHS and ICE can be seen at WOW.DHS.gov.

