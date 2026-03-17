President Donald Trump has created a national task force to target criminal and migrant fraud in taxpayer spending programs.

Trump has ordered Vice President JD Vance to head the task force, which was created after sleuths discovered massive fraud among Somali-run-welfare programs in Minnesota.

“There is also strong reason to believe that similar problems exist in other States, including California, Illinois, New York, Maine, and Colorado,” says the Executive Order creating the task force.

The president signed his executive order on Monday, March 16, to root out, prevent, and prosecute “staggering fraud and waste” in our state and federal welfare programs, and to reform the aid programs for the future.

The president’s order focused specifically on the massive fraud instigated by Minnesota’s Somali migrant community calling the fraud in the state a “case in point.”

“Federal prosecutors in the State estimate that Medicaid fraud in recent years could total in the billions,” the EO states. “Nearly 9 percent of the roughly $866 million spent on food stamps in Minnesota each year is estimated to be spent in error. The non-profit Feeding our Future engineered a scam that stole nearly $250 million intended to feed needy children in Minnesota by opening fake meal sites and submitting fraudulent claims for millions of meals that were never served.”

The order also points to the massive fraud in Minnesota’s subsidies for aid to children with autism, and notes that “Hundreds of millions of dollars in Federal childcare funding to Minnesota were stolen by an organized ring of Somali immigrants and others who used the stolen money to purchase cars, property, and luxury travel, and sent the funds overseas.”

“The Federal Government is investigating allegations that some of the United States taxpayer dollars subject to fraud in Minnesota were even funneled to one of Africa’s most heinous terror group,” the order adds.

The EO notes that all this fraud was completely ignored by Minnesota Democrat Governor Tim Walz’s regime as the fraud going on under their noses. But Minnesota is not the only state wallowing in massive fraud and the task force will be obligated to look at Minnesota-styled fraud across multiple states.

“Fraud and mismanagement in these programs constitutes theft of the hard-earned tax dollars from Americans paying into these programs, and of the benefits owed to Americans who need them,” the EO insists, adding, “The failure to ensure sufficient Federal oversight to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse has allowed irresponsible State politicians to increase Federal spending in their own States, which has contributed to inflation for health care services, housing, utilities, and groceries.”

The order goes on to appoint Vice President JD Vance to head the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, and orders all the top U.S. agencies that have a hand in various welfare benefits and assistance programs to participate in the venture.

The vice president also pointed out the Somali fraud in Minnesota surrounding a Medicaid program meant to go to autistic children, and stressed that the task force will halt fraud and ensure benefits go to American citizens, as they are supposed to.

“What this executive order does is force the entire apparatus of the federal government to do two things: stop the fraud of the American taxpayer, and make sure that the benefits that ought, by right, go to American citizens, go to American citizens, and not to fraudsters,” the vice president said.

A Vance spokesperson underscored the importance of addressing the fraud in a statement to Breitbart News.

“In states across the country, fraudsters are depriving vulnerable citizens of basic social services, stealing billions of your tax dollars, and eroding America’s social fabric. This fraud has happened on such a massive scale that it’s endangering the future viability of America’s entire social safety net,” the spokesperson said. “Vice President Vance is proud to lead the newly announced task force focused on tackling rampant fraud at the forefront of the Administration’s whole-of-government War on Fraud. The task force will lead the charge in identifying and prosecuting fraudsters and ensuring states are taking reasonable steps to prevent criminals from ripping off taxpayers.”

While the damage done to America’s assistance programs is massive, especially by migrants and their Democrat Party cohorts, it is only one part of the negative impact that illegal migrants have on the U.S. economy. The welfare fraud, coupled with the ongoing problem of U.S. businesses hiring illegal migrants for cheap labor in contravention to U.S. employment laws, adds up to billions lost to Americans every year in both tax dollars and economic impact.

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