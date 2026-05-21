Exclusive: Chip Roy Issues Plan to Tax Illegal Aliens at 25% for Remittances

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is introducing legislation to tax illegal aliens at 25 percent on remittances they send back to their native countries, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

Roy’s Reducing External Monetary International Transfers To Advance National Capital Efficiency (REMITTANCE) Act would double down on President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, passed last year, by massively increasing the remittance tax on illegal aliens from the current one percent to 25 percent.

“The United States economy has dealt with the inextricably linked harmful effects of unchecked legal and illegal immigration and the drain of American dollars leaving the economy through remittances for decades,” Roy told Breitbart News.

As of 2021, illegal aliens sent some $200 billion out of the United States economy to their home countries. Mexico is the largest recipient of remittances from illegal aliens in the U.S., with more than $52 billion sent south of the border in 2021.

In some Central American countries, remittances from the U.S. account for a large portion of their GDPs.

“An estimated $200 billion in remittance payments leaves the U.S. annually to relatives and business associates abroad, while the foreign nationals who send these monies consume more in American taxpayer-subsidized public services than they pay into, enabling unchecked migration and draining our economy of this capital,” Roy said. “The REMITTANCE Act builds upon the remittance fee implemented in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act by increasing it to 25%, affirming Congress’s commitment to countering illegal immigration and advancing strong economic policies.”

Roy’s Remittance Act has been endorsed by the Immigration Accountability Project (IAP), as well as the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) — two of the nation’s leading organizations aiming to reduce overall immigration to the United States.

IAP’s Rosemary Jenks said:

American taxpayers are forced to pay billions of dollars of our hard-earned money to support foreigners — both legal and illegal — in the United States. The fact that a significant portion of that money is then sent out of our country in the form of remittances is outrageous. We applaud Rep. Roy for introducing the REMITTANCE Act to tax these funds at 25 percent and prioritize keeping American money in America.

Joe Chatam with FAIR said Roy’s legislation seeks to “end the exploitation of our laws to fuel illegal immigration and transnational criminal activity,” among other things.

“FAIR applauds Congressman Roy for taking decisive action to eliminate the costs of illegal immigration and strengthen the U.S. economy — we’re proud to support this bill,” Chatam said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.