An illegal alien is accused of running a stop sign in Pitt County, North Carolina, and hitting a mother and her two young children — killing one of the children, 6-year-old Calli Toler.

Jaime Santiago Corona, a 33-year-old illegal alien, has been arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to stop for a stop sign, careless and reckless driving, and driving with a revoked license.

On July 3, according to police, 35-year-old Kelli Toler was driving to get lunch with her two children, 6-year-old Calli Toler and four-year-old Colton Toler, just before heading to a community pool.

Corona, driving a pickup truck with a revoked license, allegedly ran a stop sign and t-boned Kelli and her children.

Kelli and Colton were rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, while Calli was pronounced dead at the scene.

Calli, a Facebook post reads, loved to dance. Family and friends are now raising money for Kelli and her husband, Quentin, to help offset funeral costs.

“Quentin and Kelli now face unimaginable heartbreak, painful injuries, funeral expenses, medical bills, lost income and a future forever changed,” the GoFundMe fundraiser reads. “No parent should ever have to bury their child and no family should have to carry the weight of overwhelming financial burden while recovering and going through such profound grief.”

Corona is being held on a $100,000 secure bond and is considered a flight risk. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against him, seeking custody if he is released from jail at any time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.