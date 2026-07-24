Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested an illegal alien accused of attempting to rape an underage girl in Fishers, Indiana, two years ago.

Javier Cereque-Perez, an illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested by ICE and FBI agents before being turned over to the Fishers Police Department to face two counts of attempted rape, one count of sexual misconduct with a minor, and one count of sexual battery.

According to law enforcement, in August 2024, Cereque-Perez allegedly touched the victim inappropriately before trying to take her clothes off and rape her in a vehicle. An arrest warrant was issued for Cereque-Perez in December 2024.

“This illegal alien is charged with attempted rape, sexual misconduct with a child, and sexual battery after he allegedly tried to rape a child in 2024,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said:

Thanks to our law enforcement partners at the federal and local levels, he will now face justice for his crimes. ICE has lodged a detainer asking officials in Indiana to turn him over to ICE custody so that he can be removed from our country, and can never prey on another innocent child again. [Emphasis added]

ICE officials say Cereque-Perez is an illegal alien who crossed the southern border at an unknown location on an unknown date, making him an unknown got-away.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.