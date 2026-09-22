ICE Places Detainers on Two Men Charged in Fatal Texas Crash

Immigration officials have placed detainers on two men charged in a deadly crash in New Braunfels, Texas.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Tuesday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) filed the detainers with the Guadalupe County Jail. Texas officials have been asked to hold both men so federal agents can take custody of them.

New Braunfels police got the call to FM 725 around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. A pickup and a sedan had hit each other head-on. Alex Nunez, 27, was driving the sedan and died at the scene. His three-year-old daughter was riding with him and went to a San Antonio hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

The pickup driver was 25-year-old Rafael Alejandro Arreguin-Ramirez. Police said he showed signs of intoxication and went to a hospital where his blood was drawn. He faces charges of intoxication manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His passenger reportedly ran.

Alejandro Aguillen Acosta, 23, allegedly took off on foot and turned up hiding in a garage nearby. He is charged with evading arrest and criminal trespass of a habitation.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin wants both men out of the country once their criminal cases wrap up. “Alex Nunez should still be alive today because this tragedy was completely preventable,” Mullin said.

Friends called Nunez “Bubba.” A bakery owned by his best friend’s family ran a cake sale for his relatives the week after he died, and the family started a GoFundMe for funeral costs.

DHS says both detainees are Mexican nationals living in the country illegally. It could not pin down when or where Arreguin-Ramirez first crossed. Aguillen-Acosta reportedly came through Texas in March 2023 and was sent back to Mexico voluntarily. He crossed again through New Mexico in January 2025 and was deported that same month, according to officials. He allegedly crossed a third time, which is a felony.