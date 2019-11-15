Bolivia’s new conservative Foreign Minister Karen Longaric revealed on Thursday the country had reached an agreement to expel over 700 Cuban communist regime agents from the country.

Bolivia was a socialist country for over 13 years under former President Evo Morales, who resigned last weekend following revelations by the Organization of American States (OAS) of significant evidence of fraud in the October 20 presidential election. Morales ran for an unconstitutional fourth term in office after forcing the nation’s constitutional court to rule that he had a “human right” to run for office indefinitely.

Under Morales, Bolivia welcomed hundreds, if not thousands, of Cuban government agents from the military, diplomatic, and medical sectors. Bolivia is one of the largest patrons of Cuba’s slave doctor program, which generates $11 billion a year for the regime by sending doctors abroad to work in dangerous, remote areas and refusing to pay them a salary.

Evidence has surfaced in countries like Brazil, where a former socialist government also welcomed the Cuban doctors, that many of them were state security agents in disguise, infiltrating foreign governments to help socialist leaders keep a stranglehold on power.

Speaking to the Bolivian newspaper El Deber, Foreign Minister Longaric said that the government of Interim President Jeanine Áñez had reached an agreement with the Cubans to withdraw all their agents in the country.

“I have spoken extensively with the Cuban foreign minister, Bruno Rodríguez, and he expressed that, in order to avoid greater friction, Cuba will retire 725 officials conducting medical, communications, and other activities,” Longaric said. “They will withdraw their officials starting tomorrow [Friday] and will conclude the process by next Wednesday.”

Asked if the officials were formally expelled, Longaric said that Cuba “has understood that we should retouch diplomatic relations in a climate of mutual respect, but the Cuban foreign minister requested respect for the safety of the officials in this process.”

El Deber‘s reporters asked of Áñez’s government would similarly expel agents from socialist Venezuela, to which Longaric replied, “we’ll see tomorrow.”

In a separate interview, Longaric said that the departure of Cuban communists was “opportune and necessary” and that “all signs point to” a similar withdrawal of agents for Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, who ceased being the legitimate president of Venezuela in January, and the withdrawal of Bolivian diplomats from Venezuela.

The Cuban communist regime was one of Morales’ closest allies and continues to defend Morales, rejecting the overwhelming OAS evidence that Morales stole an election he was illegally participating in and calling the imposition of the Bolivian constitution a “coup.”

“We reiterate our condemnation against the coup d’etat in Bolivia and violence and repression unleashed against its people,” Rodríguez posted on Twitter Tuesday, the day Áñez took over. “It is an attack on the peace, stability, and legality of that nation and all of Our America. Brother Evo Morales can count on the solidarity of Cuba.”

Reiteramos condena al golpe de Estado en #Bolivia y a la violencia y represión desatada contra su pueblo. Es un ataque a la paz, la estabilidad y la legalidad de esa nación y de toda #NuestraAmérica. El hermano Evo Morales Ayma @evoespueblo cuenta con la solidaridad de #Cuba. pic.twitter.com/ilTZOiHTPK — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) November 12, 2019

Police have since revealed that the violence “unleashed” on the people of Bolivia has been largely at the hand of leftists, some of whom appear to have been paid by Cuban government agents.

On Wednesday, police in El Alto, Bolivia – a socialist stronghold – arrested four Cubans with duffel bags full of thousands of dollars. Local residents had apprehended three of those individuals and told police they did so because the Cubans were handing out cash to people in exchange for rioting. The fourth was arrested on similar charges.

The Cubans claimed the money was to pay slave doctors in Bolivia, who do not receive a salary.

Police in La Paz, the executive capital, also arrested three Venezuelan nationals on Wednesday found amassing industrial explosives, including dynamite, to use to destroy the city. Since Morales resigned and fled to Mexico, socialist “hordes” have been burning down the homes of anti-socialist politicians, police stations, businesses, and public transportation vehicles. On Monday, they burned down a third of the La Paz public bus fleet.

“We have captured three Venezuelans, blended into the crowd … yes, there are foreigners infiltrating these protests,” police told Bolivian television this week.

Yet another individual arrested was identified as Facundo Molares Schoenfeld, an Argentine national who had gone missing since 2017 after spending years committing acts of terrorism in the name of the communist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Police told reporters that evidence indicated someone still unidentified had paid Molares to enter Bolivia and train socialists on terrorist tactics, including looting, weapons usage, and explosives development.

The thousands of allegedly “indigenous Bolivians” who marched from El Alto to La Paz in support of Morales did so chanting “here we go, civil war,” and many have now been proven to be organized and trained by foreign, white leftists from Cuba, Venezuela, and Argentina.

The Castro regime regularly uses both undercover and over agents to colonize the governments of its Latin American allies. Under Maduro, Venezuela is believed to house as many as 100,000 Cuban government agents, responsible for running the government and managing the oppression of political dissidents. In Brazil, conservative President Jair Bolsonaro revealed that Cuba was forming “guerrilla cells” in the country with “doctors” sent deep into remote areas to radicalize locals into communist fanaticism. Bolsonaro ended Brazil’s Cuban slave doctor program and offered political asylum to any actual doctors who wished not to return to the communist island.

Following Morales’s resignation in Bolivia, nearly 50 other officials belonging to his Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) party also resigned and fled, leaving a power vacuum in the executive branch. Áñez, the deputy Senate president, was the highest-ranking person on the chain of command left in the country and took over as interim president on Tuesday.

