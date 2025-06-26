Leftist Public Official Arrested in Argentina for Allegedly Flinging Feces at Lawmaker’s Home

Argentine law enforcement officials on Wednesday arrested Alexia Abaigar, an official with Buenos Aires’s far-left autonomous government, for throwing feces and vandalizing the home of libertarian Congressman José Luis Espert this week.

Abaigar reportedly serves as Director of Awareness Raising and Promotion of Rights of Buenos Aires’ Women and Diversity Ministry, having reportedly occupied other positions at the local Ministry since 2019. Buenos Aires, Argentina’s capital, is not part of any of the country’s provinces (states) and it functions as its own autonomous government with its own constitution, executive, legislative, and judicial branches. Presently, Buenos Aires is governed by Axel Kicillof of the Justicialist Party, led by socialist convicted former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

According to the Argentine outlet Infobae, the office chaired by Abaigar is responsible for the “promotion of rights with a gender and sexual diversity perspective” and the “implementation of campaigns to raise awareness and promote women’s and LGTBI+ rights.”

“In the morning she works at the Ministry of Women and Diversity of the PBA and at night she throws poop at the house of Congressman Espert,” Argentine Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said on social media. “A Ministry with a huge budget and the only results are to keep delinquents. The Kirchnerist militant Alesia Abaigar was arrested. Let’s go for the second one.”

On Monday night, a group of masked individuals vandalized Congressman Espert’s home in Buenos Aires, throwing feces at his residence and leaving a large banner that reads, “Here is Espert’s shit” in Spanish.

Espert, a member of President Javier Milei’s Liberty Advances party and the current head of the Argentine Congress’ Budget and Finance Committee, published security camera footage obtained at the time of the incident on Twitter, denouncing the attack but stressing that he was “used” to being attacked by Kirchnerism.

President Javier Milei, quoting the footage published by Espert, emphasized, “we will not be intimidated. The course is not negotiable. Period.”

“He who does it [the crime], pays for it,” Milei said on Twitter when Bullrich announced the leftist official’s arrest.

Speaking to the Argentine newspaper La Nación this week, Espert suggested that the attack on his home may be related to remarks given this month at the Pontifical Catholic University of Argentina, where he recounted having referred to former President Fernández de Kirchner’s daughter Florencia Kirchner in a negative manner in 2014.

“I remembered a Tweet of mine from 2014, unfortunate, where I bitched at Cristina Kirchner. At that time, the daughter [Florencia] had said, ‘It seems that the problem is to be Kirchner,’ and I referred in a bad way to her and the mother,” Espert explained to La Nación. “And I told it as something unfortunate, that sometimes the communication teams go crazy with someone anti-system … and the Kirchnerists jumped in. They can’t take advantage of that for what they are doing.”

Abaigar’s arrest marks the latest in a growing list of Kirchnerists recently involved in violent acts in Argentina after the nation’s Supreme Court upheld the six-year prison sentence and lifetime public office ban on Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. The former president, presently serving her sentence under house arrest at her home in Buenos Aires, was convicted on corruption charges for defrauding the Argentine state of upwards of $1 billion through dozens of public works contracts granted to some of her close associates throughout her two presidential terms. Fernández de Kirchner served as president from 2007 to 2015.

Moments after the top court denied her appeal and upheld the conviction, violent members of La Cámpora, a leftist youth organization led by Fernández de Kirchner’s son Máximo Kirchner, assaulted the headquarters of the television channels Todo Noticias and Canal 13, causing damages to their facilities, equipment, and vehicles.

Days later, Argentine law enforcement officials identified one of the men involved in the attacks as José Lepere, a Cámpora member who served as Interior Undersecretary during the administration of socialist former President Alberto Fernández, in which Fernández de Kirchner (no relation) served as vice president.

Another of the men was identified this week as Pablo Giles, who served as undersecretary of municipal relations of the Interior Ministry during Alberto Fernández’s administration.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.