Panama Mayor Demolishes Monument to ‘Chinese-Panamanian Friendship’

The Chinese embassy in Panama on Sunday expressed its “deep dismay, strong indignation, and firm opposition” to the recent demolition of a Chinese monument in the city of Arraiján this weekend.

According to the Chinese embassy, the demolition “trampled” on the collective sentiments of Chinese living in Panama and “severely harmed the friendly feelings of the Chinese people towards the Panamanian people.”

The demolition occurs in the context of a greater conflict involving growing Chinese influence in the country, and particular around the Panama Canal, a critical trade route. The government of conservative President José Raúl Mulino has endeavored to balance the relationship the country has developed with Communist China with growing pressure from the White House to combat malignant communist influence.

On Saturday evening, Arraiján municipal authorities demolished a monument at the “Chinese-Panamanian Friendship Park” located near the Puente de las Americas (“Bridge of the Americas”). The structure was originally built in 2004 to mark the 150th anniversary of the arrival of Chinese migrants to Panama.

The Washington Post reported in August that the monument showed significant signs of deterioration, pointing out that “pieces of the arch and a nearby obelisk have broken off — and some here are now saying the site should be demolished entirely.”

The Panamanian newspaper La Prensa explained on Monday morning that footage of the demolition began circulating on Saturday but that, by Sunday, the “outrage took shape.” Mayor of Arraiján Stefany Dayan Peñalba defended the municipality’s actions and justified the demolition citing structural risks, stressing that the decision was based on “technical and legal” criteria and had no political considerations.

Peñalba released a brief statement on Sunday taking responsibility for the demolition, stressing that everything was done in accordance with the law.

“It is an autonomous and technical decision that does not respond to any political pressure and is far from offending or denying the cultural legacy of the Chinese community in Panama,” the statement read.

“The mayor’s office will be responsible for renovating the Lookout and promoting Panamanian and multicultural tourism: Arraiján is the gateway to the west,” she continued, and warned that “those who are taking advantage of the situation, stop fishing in troubled waters.”

The final comment could be interpreted both as the use of a common idiom and a reference to widespread evidence of illegal Chinese fishing in Latin American waters.

President José Raúl Mulino referred to the controversy in a Sunday social media post stating that there is “no justification whatsoever for the barbarity” committed by demolishing the monument

“That community has a long tradition in our country, with generations established here, and deserves our utmost respect. An investigation should be launched immediately. Such an act of irrationality is unforgivable,” Mulino wrote.

Hours after the demolition, Chinese ambassador to Panama Xu Xueyuan expressed gratitude to Mulino for condemning the demolition through social media. Xu accompanied her post with a copy of a four-page statement from the embassy condemning the Arraiján municipality’s actions.

“This act not only brutally tramples on the collective feelings of the 300,000 Chinese-Panamanians in the country, but also seriously hurts the great affection and love that the Chinese people have for Panamanians. The Chinese Embassy in Panama expresses its deep dismay, strong indignation, and firm opposition in this regard,” the statement read in part.

The embassy claimed in the statement that local Chinese associations allegedly engaged in multiple conversations with the Arraiján Mayor’s Office since 2024 regarding the monument but “without receiving any effective response.” According to the embassy, the organizations redoubled its efforts this year upon learning of the possible demolition of the park.

“The Chinese Embassy in Panama also directly expressed to the Mayor’s Office its willingness to provide support for such renovation, but this proposal was equally ignored,” the embassy said.

The embassy concluded by issuing a “respectful call” to local authorities to investigate the demolition and “severely punish illegal, irregular, and vandalistic actions that threaten Panamanian history and culture, as well as the unity and stability of Panamanian society.” The embassy also called to consult with Chinese associations in the country and restore the the monument to its original location.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian referred to the ongoing controversy in a press briefing on Monday when asked for comment by a reporter from AFP. Lin said that China deplores the “forced demolition” and has protested to Panama. Lin said that China noted that the demolition triggered “indignation” in Panama and referred to Mulino’s public condemnation of the incident.

“The monument stood as a witness and memorial to the time-honored friendship between China and Panama, and to the tremendous contribution of Chinese workers who traveled across the oceans to Panama in the 19th century to help build the Twin Ocean Railway and the Panama Canal, some even paid the ultimate price during the construction,” Lin asserted.

“The monument is also a recognition of the integration of the Chinese into local communities. The forced demolition is a seriously egregious move in nature. It gravely hurts the feelings of the extensive Chinese community in Panama, and goes against the overall momentum of China-Panama friendship,” he continued.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman concluded by stating that China has asked Panama to get to the

“bottom of this matter, rectify the local government’s wrongdoing and undo the negative impact as quickly as possible.”

