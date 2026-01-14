Argentina Logs Lowest Year-End Inflation in Eight Years

Argentina’s yearly inflation in 2025 came in at 31.5 percent — the lowest in eight years – the National Institute of Statistics and Census of Argentina (INDEC) announced Tuesday.

INDEC, a decentralized entity within the Argentine Economy Ministry, is tasked with measuring Argentina’s monthly inflation rates.

The announcement of Argentina achieving its lowest yearly inflation rate in nearly a decade came alongside INDEC’s detailed monthly inflation report for December 2025, which the institution measured at 2.8 percent.

The Argentine Economy Ministry published accompanied the announcement with a chart comparing 2025’s yearly 31.5 percent inflation rate with previous years — in which 2024’s 117.8 percent, 2023’s 211.4 percent, and 2022’s 94.8 percent notably stand as the years with the highest measured yearly inflation rates in recent times.

In a social media post, Economy Minister Luis Caputo explained that 2025 ended with the lowest inflation in the past eight years, both in general and core inflation. Caputo described it as an “extraordinary achievement” and said it was accomplished within a context of price readjustment in Argentina, the implementation of a floating exchange rate, and other economic factors.

“The stabilization program based on fiscal surplus, strict control of the money supply, and capitalization of the [Argentine Central Bank] will continue to be the pillars for continuing the disinflation process,” Caputo wrote.

“It is increasingly clear that this is the only viable path to definitively eradicate inflation and make Argentina great again,” he continued.

President Javier Milei praised Caputo, who is commonly referred to with the nickname “Toto,” as “The greatest” in a brief social media post.

“Inflation in 2025 was 31.5 percent, the lowest in the last 8 years. When we took office, inflation in 2023 had been 211.4 percent, the highest in the world,” Manuel Adorni, Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers of Argentina, wrote on social media.

“This is nothing more and nothing less than the result of doing what had to be done. Period,” he concluded.

Last week, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent announced that Argentina has already repaid the United States the $2.5 billion it drew down from a $20 billion swap line President Milei signed with the administration of President Donald Trump.

Although December’s measured 2.8 percent monthly inflation rate stands higher than November’s 2.5 percent according to INDEC’s statistics, Sebastián Menescaldi, president of Argentine finantial monitor company Eco Go, explained to the local newspaper La Nación on Tuesday that the increase in inflation during December was mainly due to the readjustment of meat and fuel prices, both of which contributed nearly one additional percentage point to the consumer price indices.

“This poses a challenge for the government due to its immediate impact, but at the same time it provides some reassurance, as these are one-off increases associated with a price adjustment in key components of the basket that had lagged behind in the run-up to the elections,” Menescaldi reportedly said.

“The challenge is to make the macroeconomic regime more sustainable and return to the downward path of inflation; regional experience shows that this is not a quick process,” Claudio Caprarulo, director of Argentine consulting firm Analytica explained to La Nación.