Portland ‘Protester’ Injured After Allegedly Violating Court Order

A video tweeted by journalist Andy Ngô shows a woman being treated by “protest medics” after being struck in the face by impact munitions fired by police. Ngô identified the woman as Carly Anne Ballard who is accused of assaulting a police officer and has been ordered by a federal judge to stay five blocks away from the courthouse.

“Carly Anne Ballard was reportedly hit in the face tonight by an impact munition from police outside the Justice Center,” Ngô tweeted. “She appears to be violating her federal release conditions by not staying 5 blocks away from courthouse.”

Carly Anne Ballard was reportedly hit in the face tonight by an impact munition from police outside the Justice Center. She appears to be violating her federal release conditions by not staying 5 blocks away from courthouse. She’s accused of assaulting cop pic.twitter.com/7uSPydJ2EQ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2020

Ngô later tweeted Ballard’s mugshot and a copy of the order from the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon. The order states that Ballard “shall not be present within the five blocks surrounding the federal courthouse.” The order is in relation to Ballard’s conditions of release from jail on charges that she assaulted a federal officer.

Carly A. Ballard was at the violent Portland #antifa protest last night in violation of her federal @USAO_OR court order. She’s been arrested 3 times in recent months. Her local charges were dropped but she’s being federally prosecuted for allegedly assaulting a federal officer. pic.twitter.com/2wiru477oI — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2020

The court order followed her arrest in June.

Carly Anne Ballard, 34

She was arrested & charged at the violent antifa riot in downtown Portland & quickly released.https://t.co/tUjHA4U2Hj #antifa #PortlandRiots #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cfby2YSZ35 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 30, 2020

