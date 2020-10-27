91 Arrested in Philadelphia Rioting Including 76 for Burglary

Philadelphia police officials report they arrested 91 people during the protests, riots, and looting that occurred overnight and on Tuesday morning following the shooting of an armed Black man. Of those arrested, 76 were charged with burglary in connection to looting.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters during a video press conference that her officers arrested 91 during the overnight rioting. Those arrests included 76 people charged with burglary, including three people in possession of a firearm; 11 charged with assault on a police officer; and three for failure to disperse.

Commissioner Outlaw said 30 of her officers were injured during the civil unrest. Most were injured by projectiles thrown by rioters. Those projectiles included rocks, bricks, and other debris, she explained. One of those injured, a 56-year-old female police sergeant, sustained a broken leg after being run over by a large pickup truck that drove through a police line.

Outlaw attempted to separate the “peaceful protests” and the subsequent rioting and looting. She explained that the criminal activity was “not part of the protest.”

She also warned of additional trouble later on Tuesday. “For today and this evening, we anticipate the chance of additional incidents of civil unrest and, as such, we will be taking additional steps to ensure order,” the commissioner said.

The unrest began after two officers shot and killed an armed Black man, Walter Wallace, Jr. Video shot by a witness shows Wallace advancing on two police officers around a car and into the street. Officers ordered Wallace repeatedly to drop the knife.

Wallace continued approaching the retreating officers with the knife extended toward the police. Multiple shots rang out and Wallace fell to the ground. A responding police officer loaded Wallace into a vehicle and drove him to the hospital. He later died from his wounds.

