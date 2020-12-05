Protest Erupts in Oregon after Police Shoot Armed Man

Protests erupted in Eugene, Oregon, Friday night following the shooting of a black man armed with a knife. The man allegedly charged police with a knife after violating a domestic violence protective order. The man remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Black Lives Matter protesters took to the roadways of Eugene Friday night to protest police officers shooting an armed man following a domestic disturbance. Video tweeted by independent journalist Andy Ngo shows protesters blocking a major intersection in the city.

BLM-antifa militants shut down the streets in a protest tonight in Eugene, Ore. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/cafDh52C3v — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) December 5, 2020

The video shows at least one of the men armed with a rifle.

The protest comes days after Eugene police shot 26-year-old Muhsin Sharif who allegedly charged officers with a knife. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Monday morning after Sharif reportedly violated a protective order.

The caller told police Sharif fled the scene while being armed with a knife, KEZI ABC9 reported. Police arrived in the area and found the subject in an alley. Officials report the violation of a protective order mandates an arrest.

Sharif allegedly charged the officers while brandishing a knife. Officers shot the man, stopping the threat. Officers administered first aid until an ambulance arrived and transported the subject to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Other videos tweeted show protesters continuing their march on the streets of Eugene. The videos are filled with profanity.

