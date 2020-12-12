WATCH: Antifa Allegedly Stabs 2 Trump Supporters in Washington, D.C

Proud Boys tend to stabbing victim during DC protest. (Twitter Video Screenshot/@elaadeliahu)
Bob Price and Lana Shadwick

Tweeted videos show an Antifa protester alleged stabbing two Trump supporters in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night. Additional videos show the man being captured by police after the Trump supporters retaliated and took him to the ground.

A pair of videos tweeted by Mauro Gomez reportedly shows a “BLM/Antifa allegedly stabs 2 Trump supporters.”

People surrounding the man can be heard yelling, “Knife, knife, knife.”

Photographer Shane B. Murphy reported via Twitter that four patients were transported to D.C. hospitals with varying injuries after “Antifa-BLM militant stabbed several Proud Boys.”

Murphy tweeted another video from independent journalist @elaadeliahu showing the knife attack from a slightly different angle.

A video tweeted by Eric Thomas shows one of the stabbing victims being tended to by police.

Miss N0b0dy tweeted another video showing a second stabbing victim being tended to by Trump supporters and police.

Another Twitter user showed video screenshots he claims show a knife being held by an Antifa attacker. He also cited the Washington, D.C., knife laws.

More confrontations continue as Antifa and Proud Boys clash in the streets.

