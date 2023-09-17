WATCH: Six People Arrested Following Rhode Island Street Brawl

Six members of a wedding party were arrested and charged after engaging in a violent street brawl with authorities in Newport, Rhode Island on Sunday.

The altercation with police stemmed around David Onik refusing to leave Landing Restaurant after being denied entrance, WPRI 12 News reported. Onik then shoved a restaurant employee and attempted to punch him.

When authorities arrived on the scene, Onik’s wife Rachael Onik, 41, became uncooperative when police attempted to question her husband.

Footage shows authorities leading Rachael away before she was tripped and fell backwards. Several of the wedding party members continued to fight with the police officers.

One of the women, Alexandra Flaherty, 31, kicked an officer in the groin, and she was subdued by him. The officer was then hit in the face by Robert Nash, 30, while he was putting him in handcuffs. Multiple people were reaching for the officer’s gun, prompting the officer to throw a punch hitting Rachael square in the jaw.

Six people were reportedly charged following the altercations. Robert Nash and Alexandra Flaherty are charged with assault of police officers and other officials, simple assault or battery, resisting arrest, obstructing officer in the execution of duty, and disorderly conduct.

Olivia Costello, 20, is charged with simple assault or battery, resisting arrest, obstructing officer in the execution of duty, and disorderly conduct. Kylie Swain, 28, is charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct. David Onik, 44, is charged with disorderly conduct, Rachael Onik is charged with simple assault or battery, resisting arrest, obstructing officer in the execution of duty, and disorderly conduct.

The Onik couple entered not-guilty pleas and their bail was set at $1,000.