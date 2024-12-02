The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) officials who blew the whistle on the Biden administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) obstructing the investigation into Hunter Biden’s crimes in June 2023 have slammed President Joe Biden for pardoning his son.

“No amount of lies or spin can hide the simple truth that the Justice Department nearly let the President’s son off the hook for multiple felonies. We did our duty, told the truth, and followed the law,” the two whistleblowers, Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley and Special Agent Joe Ziegler, said in a statement Sunday:

“Anyone reading the President’s excuses now should remember that Hunter Biden admitted to his tax crimes in federal court, that Hunter Biden’s attorneys have targeted us for our lawful whistleblower disclosures, and that we are suing one of those attorneys for smearing us with false accusations,” the IRS agents continued.

“President Biden has the power to put his thumb on the scales of justice for his son, but at least he had to do it with a pardon explicitly for all the world to see rather than his political appointees doing it secretly behind the scenes. Either way it is a sad day for law abiding taxpayers to witness this special privilege for the powerful.”

The president made the sweeping pardon of any crime his son committed or may have committed between January 1, 2014, through December 1, 2024, on Sunday evening — a move he repeatedly claimed he would not make.

Shapley and Ziegler made at least 13 serious allegations against the Biden administration and family when giving congressional testimony last year, including accusations that the DOJ twice prevented U.S. Attorney David Weiss from bringing stronger charges against Hunter, that Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf refused to allow investigators to ask about the president being “the big guy,” and that Hunter deducted payments to prostitutes and sex clubs from his taxes.

Despite the whistleblowers being granted protections for making the disclosures about the IRS probe into Hunter to Congress, the first son’s lawyers demanded the DOJ prosecute them, the New York Times reported in August 2023.

According to the outlet, Biden’s DOJ planned to let Hunter off the hook without charges until Shapley and Ziegler came forward.

Hunter ended up being convicted of three felony gun charges, three felony tax charges, and six misdemeanor tax offenses.

The pardon came just before he was due to be sentenced this month.