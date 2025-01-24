Rep. Andy Ogles Proposes Constitutional Change to Allow Trump to Serve 3 Terms

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) has introduced a House Joint Resolution to amend the U.S. Constitution’s 22nd Amendment to allow President Donald Trump to serve a third term in office in order to “correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration.”

Amendment 22, ratified in 1951, states that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,” but Ogles’ joint resolution would change it to say, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms.”

As Trump has just entered a non-consecutive term after former President Joe Biden’s departure from the White House, he would be allowed to serve in the Oval Office once again should the proposal pass through Congress.

Trump, the oldest U.S. president upon swearing in, would be 82 years old if he were to be sworn in for a third term in January 2029.

“President Trump’s decisive leadership stands in stark contrast to the chaos, suffering, and economic decline Americans have endured over the past four years,” Ogles said in a press release. “He has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal.”

The Tennessee Republican’s goal in introducing the resolution is to ensure “that we can sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs,” he explained.

“It is imperative that we provide President Trump with every resource necessary to correct the disastrous course set by the Biden administration,” Ogles, who entered office for Tennessee’s fifth congressional district in 2023, continued. “President Trump has shown time and time again that his loyalty lies with the American people and our great nation above all else. He is dedicated to restoring the republic and saving our country, and we, as legislators and as states, must do everything in our power to support him.”

Ogles went on to tout Trump’s recent efforts to undo the “catastrophic policies of the Biden Administration,” citing his declaration of a “national emergency” at the U.S.-Mexico border and the elimination of federal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

“Compared to the prosperity and protection offered under President Trump, the Biden Administration has subjected Americans to relentless abuses that will take a decade to correct,” Ogles added.

The congressman has also recently introduced legislation to authorize the president to end all foreign aid to Honduras, following the Central American nation’s threat to shut down the U.S.’s military base in the country if Trump enforces mass deportations of illegal Honduran migrants.