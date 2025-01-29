Tiffany Henyard, the mayor of Dolton, Illinois, was seen on video joining in a physical brawl between her boyfriend and an angry activist who called her a “half-assed mayor” and a “b*tch” who “f*ck[ed] her way to the top” at a recent town board meeting.

The video footage, which apparently also features Henyard’s wig flying off, was posted to social media where it went viral.

Watch below:

In the video, the Dolton mayor can be seen throwing herself into a chaotic fight between her boyfriend and an outraged activist who had moments earlier called Henyard a “half-assed mayor,” as well as a “b*tch” who he said “f*ck[ed] her way to the top.”

The activist has been identified as Jedidiah Brown, according to multiple reports.

Watch below:

In another video taken moments before the fight broke out, Brown can be heard expressing his dismay regarding Henyard’s leadership as Dolton mayor, before calling for her “black ass” to be “exchanged” with a woman named Stephanie Wiedeman.

“I want to educate you,” Brown declared from the podium during the public portion, eliciting jeers and laughter from audience members.

“Stephanie Wiedeman is a 20-year employee, and none of her business ventures have ever failed. On top of that, she serves as a chief of staff, and she didn’t f*ck her way to the top,” Brown proclaimed.

Watch below:

The activist went on to say Wiedeman served as “interim executive director for the Dolton park district, until she stepped aside to help her daughter become something you will never be, which is a married woman” — again eliciting taunts and guffaws from the crowd.

“And when her daughter moved away to Texas, she went to help her daughter, when I heard from four of five people tell me how they had to take care of yours while you’ve been a half-assed mayor,” Brown continued.

“I think on behalf of the black cookout association, that we better take a vote [if] we gonna exchange your black ass for Stephanie,” the activist asserted, before hosting a mock election among audience members, and then exclaiming, “You gone, b*tch!”

Brown was promptly attacked by Henyard’s boyfriend, identified as Kamal Woods, upon concluding his remarks.

The brawl became excessively unruly as several others jumped into the physical altercation while spectators filmed the moment with phones and shouted.

While no arrests were made as a result of the incident, Brown can be seen in the video footage being carried away by police officers. It remains unclear if anyone was injured.

Henyard, who reportedly refers to herself as “super mayor,” has been plagued by scandals recently and dubbed “Dolton Dictator,” as well as “the worst mayor in America” by furious residents, according to multiple reports.

Notably, the fight transpired just days after Henyard was found in contempt of court after she allegedly stonewalled liquor licenses for months.