Karen Bass Blames Riots, Trump’s ‘Escalation’ for Pulling Police from Palisades

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Sunday that ongoing unrest, which she blamed partly on President Donald Trump’s “federal escalation,” meant that Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers would no longer operate checkpoints to protect homes in the burn zone of the Palisades Fire.

On Saturday, police checkpoints that had protected local properties from looting sine the January 7 fire, were removed, and Pacific Palisades was reopened to non-residents.

The Westside Current, citing the Los Angeles Times, reported that LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell had said the “No Kings” protests that had been planned for Saturday — and which descended into rioting — were a factor: