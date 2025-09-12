House Republican Group Wants Probe into ‘Force’ Behind Left-Wing Violence

A group of Republican lawmakers are calling for a select committee to investigate “the money, influence, and power behind the radical left’s assault on America and the rule of law” in response to the assassination of conservative advocate Charlie Kirk.

The group of 23 members, led by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), made the request Thursday in a letter addressed to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY), and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH).

The letter argued:

In the wake of numerous attacks on our way of life, the destruction of the rule of law, and the murder of innocent Americans, prominent and unknown alike, we must take every step to follow the money and uncover the force behind the NGOs, donors, media, public officials, and all entities driving this coordinated attack.

The lawmakers specifically called out the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a purported watchdog nonprofit that critics say frequently applies the “hate” label to people and organizations that do not conform to its liberal ideology.

The lawmakers wrote, “We have seen targets placed on the Family Research Council and Charlie Kirk by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) only to witness shootings toward each, including the tragic assassination of Charlie just this week, after being placed on the SPLC’s notorious ‘Hate Map’ three months ago.”

An SPLC spokesperson defended the organization’s work in a statement to the Hill.

“The data and analysis we provide have been used in courts, classrooms, and legislatures to protect civil rights and hold extremists accountable,” the SPLC statement said. “We must have meaningful national conversation about violence and polarization in America.”

The house members didn’t stop with the SPLC, adding:

We have seen George Soros, the Wren Collective, and other radical organizations funding and putting in place District Attorneys and Judges to then coordinate releasing criminals to the streets. The result has been death and injury to thousands of Americans, including the recent horrifying murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska at the hands of a 14-time released criminal and lesser-known attacks like the shooting of San Antonio security guard and former Marine, Jimmy Friesenhahn, leaving him paralyzed.

The call for the investigation mirrors President Donald Trump’s promise in an Oval Office address Thursday to “find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organizations that fund it and support it.”

The group’s letter continued:

We can no longer pretend to be bound together by shared ideals when a well-funded, vitriolic cadre of our fellow Americans and foreign interests are at war with the very values of faith in God, fidelity to our Constitution, and respect for the principles of liberty and Western Civilization that define us as Americans – including, notably, the free speech practiced and exemplified by Charlie Kirk.

The lawmakers also blamed “cash given to the U.N.-affiliated and U.S.-taxpayer-funded International Organization for Migration” for the “invasion of our borders” during the Biden administration, which has resulted in scores of crimes by criminal migrants.

“Enough is enough,” the letter demanded. “We must follow the money to identify the perpetrators of the coordinated anti-American assaults being carried out against us and take all steps under the law necessary to stop them.”

