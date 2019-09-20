A Bronx man has been charged with murder after he allegedly chased down an attempted burglary suspect and beat him to death with a metal pipe.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) said it responded to a 911 call regarding a burglary in progress on East 223rd Street in Wakefield late Thursday night. Officers said they found the alleged robber in an alleyway and said he had sustained severe head trauma.

The 29-year-old man was taken to the Montefiore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to News 12.

Police said when the 54-year-old homeowner, Troy George, saw the suspect trying to break into his home, he confronted him and chased him into the alley, where he picked up a metal pipe and allegedly beat the man to death with it.

Authorities said George was taken into custody and later charged with murder.

Reports said they have not yet released the name of the man who died in the incident.

However, the NYPD told reporters that the alleged robber did have an extensive criminal background.

In January, a similar instance occurred when a man in St. Albans, Queens, was arrested on charges of alleged manslaughter of a suspect who tried to break into his home.

Joel Paul, 27, was accused of beating to death 26-year-old Shamel Shavuo with a baseball bat and stabbing him after he reportedly tried to force his way into Paul’s house.

“The guy tried to get into the house, and they tried to get him out,” said neighbor Kim Satchell. “He tried to push in, and the fight pursued, and they ended up falling out into the street.”

Neighbors watched as the two men, including Paul’s brother, reportedly joined in the deadly altercation.

“It is a very quiet neighborhood,” neighbor Robert Clarke said after the incident occurred.

Reports noted that Shavuo was also wanted for a shooting in Baltimore, Maryland.