VIDEO: Man Struck by Lightning While Walking His Dogs

A man walking his dogs outside in Texas instantly collapsed after a lightning bolt instantly hit him, according to a video of the incident.

A surveillance camera from the Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital caught the moment on video Thursday while Alexander Coreas was walking his three German Shepherds, KTRK reported.

A worker at the veterinary clinic who realized the strike came out of nowhere knew that she instantly needed to save that man’s life.

“I started running through the hospital because someone was like, ‘We need help with CPR,” recalled clinic worker Christy Mittler.

Mittler, along with two other Good Samaritans, saw that the man was not breathing or moving and noticed his clothes were burned.

“His shoes and his socks got blown off his feet,” Mittler said. “We rolled him over and we were sweeping out his stuff. We were knocking him on his back, telling him, ‘It’s okay. You got hit by lightning.'”

The dogs ran away after the lightning strike, but authorities eventually recovered them in a nearby wooded area.

The lightning strike also left a gaping hole in the concrete at the spot where it struck the man.

First responders arrived at the scene and rushed Coreas to a local hospital, according to a GoFundMe page set up by his friends and family.

“He sustained very serious injuries but by the grace of God he is alive. It is a miracle and a blessing that He is alive,” his family wrote on the page.

Coreas suffered from multiple fractured ribs, a fractured temporal bone (behind his left ear), a swollen eye, bruising, and damage to his muscles due to the lightning strike.

The GoFundMe page raising money for Coreas’s recovery has raised more than $12,000 as of Saturday afternoon.