VIDEO: Man Runs Toward Burning Car to Rescue Trapped Victim

A man ran toward a burning car to rescue a person trapped inside, according to a shocking video released by the Stafford, Connecticut, fire department Wednesday.

The video shows the car ignite into flames at a railroad crosswalk before the man, identified by the fire department as Edward Cyr, walked up to the vehicle and pulled the victim from the flames.

“I went to grab and he was stuck in his seat belt so I had to reach in and unbuckle him and then pull him out,” Cyr told NBC Connecticut.

An ambulance happened to be in the same place as the two men so the crew could administer aid to them.

The victim, Glenwood Little, was rushed to the hospital. He later told NBC Connecticut that he was running out of gas for his generators and was traveling home when the accident happened.

“I heard the can and I hear this ‘doosh, doosh.’ like the gas is leaking out and like I said I had a cigarette going, next thing I know, boom!” he said.

Cyr’s heroic actions were caught on security camera footage from the Stafford Town Hall, according to the fire department.

“You saved Mr. Glennwood Little from burning inside his vehicle. Words can’t describe this act,” the department wrote on Facebook describing Cyr’s heroic act. “Mr Cyr, you are a hero.”