Abandoned Siberian Husky with ‘Weird’ Eyes Gets Adopted

A Siberian husky given away to a New Jersey animal shelter because of her “weird” looking eyes has been adopted after photos of her went viral.

Jubilee, a four-year-old female Siberian husky, has a congenital eyelid deformity that makes it look like she always has a surprised look on her face.

A breeder gave her away to the nonprofit Husky House in 2018, telling the Matawan, New Jersey, shelter that Jubilee could not be sold because of the way her eyes were shaped.

Despite the eyelid issue, Jubilee has no other known health issues.

“She has been thoroughly checked out by our vets,” a Husky House representative told CNN. “It does not affect her in any way or slow her down one bit. She is happy and healthy.”

But despite her good health and her young age, Jubilee has struggled for two years to find a family to adopt her.

So Husky House went to Facebook on Thursday, pleading for someone to give Jubilee a loving home.

“I came from a ‘breeder’ who couldn’t sell me because he said I was ‘weird’ looking,” the shelter wrote. “Huskies are majestic looking dogs and I don’t know why I don’t look like them.”

“I wish I was beautiful so someone would want me to be their dog.”

Their plea worked, as more than 150 people applied to adopt Jubilee, according to a Husky House representative.

“Thanks to everyone who shared Jubilee’s story. She has found her forever home with previous Husky House adopters and joins her new fur-siblings in a wonderful new life!” Husky House wrote on Facebook.