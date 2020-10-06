Texas Church Volunteers Help Family Fix Up Home

A Texas Baptist church put their faith into action when a group of volunteers from the church helped a family in need fix up their home.

The Community Missions Committee of the Plainview First Baptist Church identified a single mother with four special needs children who was living with her mother and in need of a place of her own, and got straight to work to finding a home for her, the Herald reported.

The problem was, the home was uninhabitable.

“There were holes in the floor, and the plumbing in the kitchen did not work,” said committee member Jack Wirth.

So the church dispatched a group of volunteers to fix and replace the floors, repaint the home’s interior, and fix much of the plumbing.

The housework began in May. Wirth estimates that volunteers devoted 150-170 hours of labor to the project.

“There’s a little bit left to go,” said Wirth. “We are going to try and seal up that southside and get it ready for winter and get to that east side in the spring.”

“At the heart of it all, we are trying to minister to a family who our hearts went out to,” said First Baptist Church Youth Minister Tim Penney. “They have special needs requirements here at the house, and so we wanted to reach out in a way that would really make an impact on the family,”