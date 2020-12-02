Operation Homefront Delivers 200 Meals to Military Families

The charity Operation Homefront delivered 200 meals to military families in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, on Tuesday.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, things looked a little different for the program this year. It was conducted in a drive-thru format in conjunction with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

During the Tuesday event, Operation Homefront gave away 200 holiday meals at American Legion Post 113 in Elizabethtown to military families who preregistered for the event, the News-Enterprise reported.

Each meal included groceries and non-perishables that make up a holiday meal. Families also received a gift card to buy protein, a popcorn tin, a bag full of cleaning supplies, a game, and several toys.

“To be able to do this, to give a meal to military families, it’s a way to give back and say thank you for your service and your sacrifices,” said Kristen Henry, program manager for Op­era­tion Homefront.

According to the Operation Homefront website, between 2010-2019, the program has grown each year. The nonprofit said its growth is due in part due to the more than 20 sponsors who donate food, money, venues, shipping, storage, and volunteer hours.

The nonprofit has also hosted other initiatives for military families, such as toy drives.

This year, for its 14th year running, Operation Homefront is sponsoring a toy drive with Dollar Tree so customers can purchase toys for military families who are struggling financially this holiday season.