VIDEO: More than 150 Firefighters Battle Blaze at NYC Dollar Store

More than 150 firefighters battled a blaze that broke out at a New York City dollar store on Sunday morning.

Officials say the five-alarm fire began on the ground floor and cellar of a Queens dollar store around 7:30 a.m.

AM NY reported that thick, black smoke came from a Dollar Jackpot store located in a one-story building.

The flames quickly engulfed the structure and turned into a five-alarm fire within an hour.

A five-alarm inferno gutted a dollar store on Jamaica Avenue in #Queens on Sunday morning. New York City Fire Department (FDNY) @FDNY https://t.co/OpDxkLifR7 — amNewYork (@amNewYork) February 14, 2021

More than 150 firefighters from 44 units reported to the scene. Firefighters brought the blaze under control using three hose lines from ladder trucks. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 9:54 a.m.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) has said there are currently no injuries resulting from the fire.

FDNY members are operating on scene of a 5-alarm fire at 107-08 Jamaica Avenue in Queens. There are currently no injuries reported. (Photo Credit: @nycemergencymgt) pic.twitter.com/0ZLIcv07mr — FDNY (@FDNY) February 14, 2021

WABC reported that the fire briefly suspended J train service in both directions since the fire started below a J train station. Trains will continue to move slowly as the FDNY continues its work in the surrounding area.