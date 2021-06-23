6 Injured, Traffic Shut Down After Pedestrian Bridge Collapses in Northeast D.C.

Six people were injured Wednesday after a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Northeast D.C., according to local authorities.

WTOP reports:

The bridge before Polk Street over Kenilworth Avenue (D.C. 295) collapsed just before noon, the fire department said. They added that six people were hurt, four of whom were taken to a hospital. The hazmat unit is working against a diesel fuel leak from a truck that’s underneath the bridge, and at least one other vehicle was hit by debris, they said.

Dramatic photos and video of the collapse were shared to social media:

“I couldn’t tell if anybody was trapped or hurt,” Gail Thurston, a witness to the collapse, said in an interview with WTOP. “All I know is, everybody around me who has stopped we were trying to dial 911 and nobody could get through.”

Authorities have closed down Interstate 295 in both directions.

This is a developing story. Check Breitbart News for updates. 

