Six people were injured Wednesday after a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Northeast D.C., according to local authorities.

WTOP reports:

The bridge before Polk Street over Kenilworth Avenue (D.C. 295) collapsed just before noon, the fire department said. They added that six people were hurt, four of whom were taken to a hospital. The hazmat unit is working against a diesel fuel leak from a truck that’s underneath the bridge, and at least one other vehicle was hit by debris, they said.

Dramatic photos and video of the collapse were shared to social media:

Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. 6 patients assessed, 4 of those were transported. #DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions. pic.twitter.com/wILXGs1zWe — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021

Prayers go out to the 3 injured persons hurt in the bridge collapse at Kenilworth Ave SE and Polk St NE.. God have mercy. #ward7dc #kenilworthdc pic.twitter.com/APZzVaIkPO — Commissioner Kelvin Brown (@commr_brown) June 23, 2021

#BREAKING Major mess on DC 295 following pedestrian bridge collapse 3 injuries reported. This is going to be a problem for quite some time @7NewsDC #bridgecollapse #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/4jmYWQnjvp — pgnewsguy (@PGNewsGuy) June 23, 2021

“I couldn’t tell if anybody was trapped or hurt,” Gail Thurston, a witness to the collapse, said in an interview with WTOP. “All I know is, everybody around me who has stopped we were trying to dial 911 and nobody could get through.”

Authorities have closed down Interstate 295 in both directions.

