Footage caught the moment an 18-wheeler dragged a sedan down a Chicago-area highway after the car became wedged sideways underneath the tractor-trailer.

WGN obtained footage of Tuesday’s incident, which shows the black sedan lodged underneath the right side of the semi-truck, with someone in the car’s driver’s seat. At one point, the driver of the sedan waves to the camera filming the incident.

WATCH: Video shows semi-truck dragging vehicle on I-294 with driver still inside; no injuries https://t.co/XDmeY5Sl6d pic.twitter.com/DPsdGhDX0o — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) December 1, 2021

Police responded to the incident near mile marker 30 on I-294 shortly after 11:40 p.m, the outlet reports. Two lanes of the highway were shut down for approximately 15 minutes while authorities conducted an investigation.

Illinois State Police stated no injuries were reported, according to WGN.

Master Sgt. Manuel of the Illinois State Police told Breitbart News that no charges were issued in the incident.

In an unrelated incident, a flatbed rammed an unoccupied police car while driving on the wrong side of I-580 on California’s Bay Bridge, Breitbart News reported. The incident was caught on camera and occurred during the late afternoon on Sunday. The driver reportedly faces multiple felony charges.