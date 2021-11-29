Shocking video captured the moment a flatbed truck plowed through a toll plaza and rammed a California Highway Patrol (CHP) cruiser on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

Warning the Video Contains Explicit Language. Watch Below:

The video shows the driver speeding through the toll and plowing through the CHP cruiser, effectively using the flatbed to move it out of the way, and continuing forward. The footage was tweeted by KGO host Alex Stack and published on Youtube by Mr Badly Productions.

Oakland CHP responded to a report that a tow truck driver parked in lanes of the freeway was refusing to cooperate with authorities at 4:08 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Mercury News. CHP officer David Arias told the outlet the driver refused “to talk to anyone” and would not lower his window.

“The man then took off and drove in the wrong direction down I-580 up to Highway 24 before coming back down to the toll plaza, according to CHP,” the Mercury News reported. Authorities say he “intentionally plowed” into the patrol vehicle which was unoccupied as the officer was attempting to lay down a spike strip.

The driver allegedly tried to barrel through another CHP vehicle, but the officer was able to dodge the flatbed. He eventually crashed into an SUV, causing his vehicle to come to stop, the Mercury News reports. The SUV occupant was not injured.

The rogue driver was finally arrested on multiple felony charges KTVU reports.

He was transported to a hospital with minor injuries while a CHP officer sustained minor injuries apprehending the suspect, according to the Mercury News.